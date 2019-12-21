Second Raising Cane's location opens this week in Bakersfield 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:30s - Published Second Raising Cane's location opens this week in Bakersfield If you've driven down California Avenue you may have seen a new Cane's being raised in that area. 0

Second Raising Cane's location opens this week in Bakersfield
The second Bakersfield location will be opening in three days... this Thursday. Last year -- the popular chicken finger restaurant saw success when it opened its first location on Coffee Road in northwest Bakersfield. The chain is famous for its chicken fingers... crinkle-cut fries... special sauce and of course... Texas toast. The second location will be in the same parking lot as Barnes and Noble at 4025 California Avenue.





