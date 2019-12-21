Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Second Raising Cane's location opens this week in Bakersfield

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Second Raising Cane's location opens this week in Bakersfield

Second Raising Cane's location opens this week in Bakersfield

If you've driven down California Avenue you may have seen a new Cane's being raised in that area.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Second Raising Cane's location opens this week in Bakersfield

NEW CANE'S BEING RAISED IN THATAREA.THE SECOND BAKERSFIELD LOCATIONWILL BE OPENING IN THREEDAYS... THIS THURSDAY.LAST YEAR -- THE POPULAR CHICKENFINGER RESTARAUNT SAWSUCCESS WHEN IT OPENED ITS FIRSTLOCATION ON COFFEE ROAD INNORTHWEST BAKERSFIELD.THE CHAIN IS FAMOUS FOR ITSCHICKEN FINGERS...CRINKLE-CUT FRIES... SPECIALSAUCE AND OF COURSE... TEXASTOAST.THE SECOND LOCATION WILL BE INTHE SAME PARKING LOT ASBARNES AND NOBLE AT 40-25CALIFORNIA AVENUE.IN THIS WEEK'S KERN BACK IN




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Second Raising Cane's location to open January 16 [Video]Second Raising Cane's location to open January 16

Second Raising Cane's location to open January 16

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.