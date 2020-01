Prince Harry and Meghan new neighbors to the north

ALL EYES ON BRITAIN'SMOST WATCHEDFAMILY TODAY -- ASTHE INNER ROYALCIRCLE MEET FOR "ASHOWDOWN ATSANDRINGHAM"...IN THE END... QUEENELIZABETH GRANTEDPRINCE HARRY ANDMEGHAN THEIR WISHFOR A MOREINDEPENDENT LIFETHAT WILL SEE THEMMOVE PART-TIME TOCANADA.MOST OF THE ROYALFAMILY WAS INATTENDANCE FORTODAY'S ROYALSUMMIT...MEGHAN REPORTEDLYDIALING IN FROMCANADA..

SHE ISBELIEVED TO BE INTHE TORONTO AREAWITH BABY ARCHIE...7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER GILATMALAMED TAKES ALOOK AT WHAT THEROYAL MOVE WILLMEAN FOR OURNEIGHBORS TO THENORTH..:00:36:40:561:001:201:24IT'S OFFICIAL-- PRINCEHARRY AND MEGHANMARKLE WILL BE OURNEW NEIGHBORS TOTHE NORTH-- PARTTIME AT LEAST.AN EXCITING ROYALREALITY FOR ANN-MARIE AMANDRYKWHO LIVES OUTSIDETORONTO."THE CANADIANS WANTTHEM TO COME TOCANADA AND I DO TO."MANY PEOPLE AT ONEOF CANADA'S BIGGESTATTRACTIONS.SIMPLY WISH THECOUPLE THE BEST.FROM CANADIANS--"I JUST THINKWHEREVER THEY AREHAPPIEST.""I THINK WE'D BEHAPPY FOR THEM TOBE HAPPY."TO PEOPLE WHOCAME FROM JUSTACROSS LAKE ERIE--"I THINK IT'S GREATTHAT THEY JUSTFOLLOW WHAT THEYWANT TO DO."AND ONE MAN WHOCAME FROM ALL THEWAY ACROSS THEPOND."GOOD LUCK TOTHEM."PAUL MOXHAY SPENTTHE PAST COUPLE OFDAYS VACATIONING INTORONTO AND SAYSHE COULD SEE WHYTHE COUPLE WOULDMOVE THERE."I DO FEEL THATTHERE'S MORE OF ABOND, CERTAINLYMORE OF A BOND THANIN THE USA."MARKEL'S TIES TOCANADA RUN DEEP.THE FORMERACTRESS FILMED THETV SHOW SUITS INTORONTO.WHERE WILL HARRYA FORMERHELICOPTER PILOTWORK.RAINBOW AIR FLIESTOURS OVER THEFALLS, AND POSTEDTHIS JOBOPPORTUNITY FORHIM ON TWITTER."IF HE SHOWS UP THEDOORS ALWAYS OPENWE WILL REQUIRE ANAPPLICATION ABACKGROUND CHECKAS WELL.

I THINK IT'DBE GREAT."THE COMPANY KNOWSIT'S A LOFTY GOAL....OTHER LOCALBUSINESSES AREGETTING IN ON THEFANFARE.TIM HORTON'SOFFERED THE COUPLEFREE COFFEE FORLIFE-- MOXHAYDOESN'T THINK THATSWAYED THE DUKEAND DUTHCESS'SDECISION."I CAN'T SEE MEGHANAND HARRY GOINGINTO A TIM HORTON'STO BE HONEST."THE COUPLE'S HOPESTO GET OUT OF THESPOTLIGHT-- HAS PUTSOME SPOTLIGHT ONCANADA FOR NOW."I THINK IT'D BE GOODFOR CANADA, ALL EYESARE ON CANADA RIGHTNOW THAT'SAWESOME."AND IF HARRY ANDMEGHAN BECOME NFLFANS IN THEIR NEWFREE TIME.WE ALL KNOW WHATTHE CLOSEST TEAM IS.IN NIAGARA FALLSONTARIO, GILATMELAME