Upmeyer Reflects on Career

It's the first day of iowa legislative session.

Lawmakers are getting back to work in des moines.

But one longtime local lawmaker and legislative leader is saying farewell.

On the scene kimt news 3's alex jirgens has been at the capitol all day and has more.xxx house majority leader-llmpkg-1 house majority leader-llmpkg-3 cg line 1: alex jirgens line 2: [email protected] om after nearly 20 years as a representative of district 54 - 5 as a majority leader - and 4 as speaker - linda upmeyer recently announced that she will not run for re-election.

But before she steps back - i asked her what her greatest accomplishment s were during her time here in des moines.

House majority leader-llmpkg-4 it's a changing of power of sorts - as patrick grassley of butler county officially became the new speaker of the house.

However - she will remain as a representative for the remainder of her term.

Upmeyer is looking back on strides made for iowans - such as a more responsible fiscal policy such as the large tax cut that went into effect in may of 2018 - and limiting the scope of government in everyday life.

House majority leader-llmpkg-5 "we've created a culture that is more responsive to iowans, that is more respectful of their dollars and money they pay for government, i'm really proud of that culture."

House majority leader-llmpkg-6 one thing she'll miss the most?

People.

:09 "people coming from all over iowa every day to advocate some issue that they care about.

I'll miss that."

So what's her advice for incoming speaker?

:03 "work hard, listen, serve."

In des moines - alex jirgens - kimt news 3.

/ the new speaker of the house - pat grassley - is the grandson of u-s senator chuck grassley.

The long- timesenator was in town today for the swearing in ceremony.

/ developing story