Sports Overtime highlights part two

Welcome back let's dive right into the action as the dodge county girls face chaska.

Wildcats playing host to the stormhawks tonight in kasson.

The stormhawks lived up to their name..

First period the puck is sitting in front of the net when katelyn roberts finishes it off for the games first goal.

Dác would struggle to find chances in the first... mena faber looking for one on the breakaway just shoots it too high as the wildcats stay scoreless.

Later in the period, jordyn perlich off the rebound backhands it in the back of the net.

Chaska grabs the six to two away we go to hancock county á garner hayfield ventura facing the north union warriors.

Top of iowa west represented tonight in garner.

The green and black defense made it a bit tough for the cardinals.

But after halftime á garner would catch a break of sorts á with kelsey watson passing it off to morgan ryerson á splashing it in the basket.

Cards would try to keep it close á only behind by 5.

North union and back to the rochester rivalry we go as john marshall hosts century.

We pick up the action as taylor clarey pulls up from the free throw line and the panthers are gaining some momentum.

But katie hurt is going to take this one all the way and lay it in to keep the comfy jám lead.

The feed down low this time to lilly meister á hits the short jumper.

She would have 20 á and the rockets win 59 and another part of a double header as kasson host pine island.

First half á aby schubert penetrates the lane á gathers it á and finishes it.

The lob inside this time to mya suess á off the window and good.

Schubert pulls up from three point land this time á drains it.

And the kick out to the corner to alex larson for the trifecta.

But the panthers fall short of the komets á 67 to 47./// back to the ice where the rochester grizzlies hosted milwaukee.

Roch has a three game winning streak over the power.

Second period neutral zone turnover for the grizzlies áá power have a two on one but sean guerin corrals the puck to keep milwuakee scoreless.

Grizzlies can pounce quick, snap shot by dylan scheider is stopped by ty barnhill.

Rochester had too much offense áá off the miss matt derosa will wrap around the net to beat the keeper.

Grizzlies bounce back after their loss to the bulls, they win nine