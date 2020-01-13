Global  

HS BB: Powell's Triple Double Propels Bosse Past Central

Bosse is the other team in the ???c without a blemish on their league record..

The bulldogs hosting central.

Late 1st quarter..

Bears trailing..

Daelin mears feeds andrew windle..

Floating one up and in..

Bears down 4.

Central attacking again..

But this time bosse big man kiyron powell protects the house.

The houston commit's big block leads to a quick lay up by kolten sanford..

It's 15?

9 in favor of the bulldogs.

Now the home team dials up from long distance..

Alijah stewart connecting from the corner..

Bosse goes on an 11?

0 run.

Central trying to slow down the dogs..

Blake herdes with the shooters touch on the road..

But bosse was just too strong.

Ty'ran funchess feeds powell..

Rising up from beyond the arc..

Funchess goes for 23..

Powell adds 14 points..

11 blocks..

And 10 rebounds for a triple double.

Bulldogs take it 8?56.

North is




