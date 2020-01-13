Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thousands Of South Florida Teachers In Tallahassee For Higher Pay Rally

Thousands Of South Florida Teachers In Tallahassee For Higher Pay Rally

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
Thousands Of South Florida Teachers In Tallahassee For Higher Pay Rally

Thousands Of South Florida Teachers In Tallahassee For Higher Pay Rally

CBS4's Amber Diaz caught up with some of the local teachers making their voices heard.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CCSD payroll issues [Video]CCSD payroll issues

Many employees for the Clark County School District haven't received their full pay for weeks. The district says it is because of a glitch with their new payroll system. Alicia Pattillo reporting.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:03Published

Chula Vista Elementary School District teachers continue push for better pay, no class size increase [Video]Chula Vista Elementary School District teachers continue push for better pay, no class size increase

Several teachers in the Chula Vista Elementary School District staged a walkout after school Wednesday over better pay and class size issues.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.