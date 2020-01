New Jersey Lawmakers Approve Ban On Flavored Vaping Products 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:30s - Published Cleve Bryan reports. Cleve Bryan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New Jersey Lawmakers Approve Ban On Flavored Vaping Products THE EXPLOSION DESTROYED THREEROW HOMES AND SERIOUSLYDAMAGED TWO ADJACENT HOMES ASWELL.VAPING AND VACCINATIONS,THOSE ARE JUST TWO OF THEISSUES THAT TOOK CENTER STAGEAT NEW JERSEY STATE HOUSE INTRENTON TODAY.ON THIS LAST DAY OF THELEGISLATIVE SESSION, LAWMAKERSAPPROVED A BAN ON FLAVOREDVAPING PRODUCTS BUT THEY HAVENOT COME TO AN AGREEMENT ON ABILL TO END RELIGIOUSEXEMPTION FOR VACCINATIONS,CLEVE.REPORTER: CHANTS OF THEKILL THE BILL FILL THE AIRTHIS EVENING, AS LAWMAKERSCONTINUE TO DEBATE INSIDE OFTHE STATE HOUSE.THEY ARE QUITE A FEWPROTESTERS THAT ARE AROUND,THAT ARE REALLY HOPING THATTHE BILL WILL NOT GET POSTED,WITH THE VACCINATION BECAUSEIF IT DOESN'T GET UP TONIGHT,IT WILL NOT HAPPEN.A CHOIR DEMONSTRATORS CONVENEAT NEW JERSEY STATE HOUSE ONMONDAY, THEY ARE HOPING THATTHE BILL TO ELIMINATERELIGIOUS EXCEPTIONS FROMSCHOOL MANDATED VACCINATIONSWILL DIE ON THE LAST DAY OFTHE LEGISLATIVE SESSION.I THINK IT IS A CHOICE THATPARENTS TO HAVE MAKE ALONGWITH THEIR DOCTORS.THE NEW JERSEY CONSTITUTIONSTATES THAT WE ARE COMMITTEDTO BE FREE AND INDEPENDENTPEOPLE AND THEY ARE TRYING TOMAKE MANDATE ON PARENTS THATPARENTS ARE FORCED TO INTO AMEDICAL PROCEDURE THAT THEYMAY NOT CHOOSE.REPORTER: VOICES, MEGAPHONES COULD BE HEARD INSIDENEW JERSEY SENATE CHAMBERWHERE LAWMAKERS TO HAVE WEIGHINDIVIDUAL FREEDOMS AGAINSTPUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS THATTOO MANY KIDS SKIPVACCINATIONS OUTBREAKS OFPREVENTABLE DISEASES WILL BEMORE AND MORE FREQUENT.LAST WEEK WE SPOKE WITH THEBILL'S SPONSOR LORETTAWEINBERG.RELIGIOUS EXCEPTION WAS SOBIG, AND SO WIDE THAT IT WASMEANINGLESS.I THINK WE AS LEGISLATORS HAVEA RESPONSIBILITY TO PROTECTTHE LARGER POPULATION.REPORTER: ALSO CAUSING ASTIR MONDAY A BILL TO BANFLAVORED VAPING PRODUCTS.ANOTHER MEASURE AIM ATPROTECTING YOUTH BUT ONE THOSEIN THE INDUSTRY SAY GOES JUSTTOO FAR.OUR HOPE IT DOES NOT PASSTODAY.IF IT DOES PASS THEN GOVERNORWILL VETO IT BECAUSE ALL OFTHE VAPE SHOPS IN NEW JERSEYWILL BE CLOSING DOWNIMMEDIATELY.WE CANNOT SURVIVE WITHOUTFLAVORS, THAT IS IMPOSSIBLE.REPORTER: GOVERNOR MURPHYHAS BEEN A STRONG PROPONENT OFPUTTING A BAN ON VAPINGESPECIALLY VAPING PRODUCTSWITH FLAVORS.IF HE SIGNS THIS BILL, IT WILLGO INTO EFFECT IN 90 DAYS.





