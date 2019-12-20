Trump Jr. Tells Warren To 'Get Out Of Teepee' If You 'Can't Take The Heat'

Nick 🌹 RT @sadsadpanini: @ThomasIsOnline @TulsiGabbard @BernieSanders Warren's playbook: - Invites Bernie over for dinner. - Asks him "if he thin… 11 minutes ago

🐨 Climate Crisis & Extinction Are Now! Act Now🗽 RT @ProudResister: Every time Biden tells fairy tales about Republicans having an “epiphany” once Trump’s gone—despite the fact that he had… 1 hour ago

MSN Philippines Trump Jr. tells Warren to 'get out of teepee' if she 'can't take the heat' https://t.co/VoR4bBGRsK https://t.co/MSpi1BzLhV 2 hours ago

Truthbetold ⚪ @ThomasIsOnline @TulsiGabbard @BernieSanders Warren's playbook: - Invites Bernie over for dinner. - Asks him "if h… https://t.co/fzMYeojgdq 2 hours ago