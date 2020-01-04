A denomination divided, The United Methodist Church Could Split Up

Decisions in 20-20 the denomination is divided over whether to strengthen a ban on same sex marriage and gay clergy members.

I sat down with one local methodist pastor who says..

This potential split has been a long time coming.

Open hearts..

Open minds..

And open doors..

For many years this has been the motto of the united methodist church..

But the discussion surrounding gay marriage and gay clergy members has been a divisive topic for years as well.

"we've kind of found ourselves at an impasse regarding the way we feel about gay clergy and the performance of gay weddings.

So right now we are in the discussion of how we move forward best as a denomination."- chassity neckers one major way the church is dicussing moving forward is by splitting up.

A proposal was made that would allow traditionalist- minded congregations to form a new denomination.

Which one local pastor says..

Is likely the best option.

"it's a growing understanding that the best way to go to allow everybody the integrity of their own faith is to divide."-reverend stephen bibb reverend stephen bibb is the senior pastor of united methodist church in west lafayette... the church in known for being l-g-b-t-q friendly..

"all people are welcome here.

Including people regardless of their financial situation, regardless of where they live the clothes they wear and regardless of thier sexual orientation are invited to participate and will be safe."- reverend stephen bibb bibb says they pride themselves on being inclusive and if a split were to happen they would most likely choose a more progrssive stance.

"jesus was the one who said anyone who believes in me and wants to is welcome and we are all created by the same god..

And as the saying goes..

God don't make no junk.

W-l-f-i reached out to several methodist churches in area but only first united methodist in west lafayette agreed to an interview.

A decision on whether the church will split is expected to be made at the church's general conference in may of this year.

