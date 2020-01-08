Fort Valley State University introduces new head football coach

Now.

Fort valley state university introduced new head football coach maurice flowers this afternoon ... flowers was hired back in december, and brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to the program ... he held jobs at fayetteville state ... mississippi valley state ... shaw university and miles college ... coach flowers helped lead miles college to the s-i-a-c championship in 2015 as the offensive coordinator ... he replaces kevin porter, who was the head coach for four seasons ... here's coach flowers on the mic ..

:01-:06 this, this is a great opportunity because it's not like we're rebuilding.

We're not coming into a program that's 0 and 10, 1 and 9 and things like that.

We're 6 and 4, and we've got guys that are hungry, and ready to go compete for a championship, and so that's what we're going to do.