British Queen: "Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing"

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

The couple wishes for a more independent future, reports Business INsider.

THis is following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the royal family.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement.
Queen agrees Prince Harry and Meghan can go it alone

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's wish...
Buckingham Palace holds emergency session to address ‘Megxit’ crisis

LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan’s shocking announcement that they plan to become part-time...
