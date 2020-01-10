Global  

Hingham Boy Creates Clay Koala Sculptures To Help Raise Money For Animals In Australia

Hingham Boy Creates Clay Koala Sculptures To Help Raise Money For Animals In Australia

Hingham Boy Creates Clay Koala Sculptures To Help Raise Money For Animals In Australia

Six-year-old Owen Colley is carefully crafting koalas for a cause.

WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.
