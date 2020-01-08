Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harry and Meghan: Breaking down the royal statement

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Harry and Meghan: Breaking down the royal statement

Harry and Meghan: Breaking down the royal statement

The Queen agrees to a "period of transition" for the couple, who wish to step down as senior Royals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Was Royal Family Blindsided By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Statement?

A royal source is speaking to Good Morning America about Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Prince Harry and Meghan's Royal split: Queen's clues about Sussexes' future

Prince Harry and Meghan's Royal split: Queen's clues about Sussexes' futureFollowing today's unprecedented Royal Family summit at Sandringham to thrash out the way forward to...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •NPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealRichardBail

Richard Bailey So this is it. Megan & Harry step down as royals. No longer dependent on public funds. LOL. With breaking news the… https://t.co/9343ikvRzg 7 hours ago

oxfordtractor

Jonathan - #FBPE🇪🇺🇪🇺#FBR RT @desondy: Harry and Meghan - In a post on their insta page the couple revealed photos of their ‘secret’ visit to a community kitchen set… 8 hours ago

TheTodayShow

The Today Show #BREAKING: Her Majesty has released a statement of support for Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from their… https://t.co/iIDc4heXsS 10 hours ago

NigelPearceBude

Nigel Pearce Breaking: The BBC focus on Harry and Meghan story ignoring the UK economy is going down the toilet 11 hours ago

mightysprite1

mightysprite🍿🌟🤣 Harry and Meghan might regret this when indictments come out ... https://t.co/HGisOQzBRB https://t.co/IwzHIHk7aI 15 hours ago

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife #BREAKING Prince William and Prince Harry have issued a rare joint statement to shut down 'false' reports about the… https://t.co/TtRiQUhBMz 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

British Queen: 'Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing' [Video]British Queen: "Prince Harry And Meghan Have My Blessing"

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The couple wishes for a more independent future, reports Business INsider. THis is following crisis..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Queen announces 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan [Video]Queen announces 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan

The Queen has issued a statement in support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the crisis summit saying the royal family “respect and understand” their desire for a “new life”. The..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.