Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Police investigating compromised credit, debit cards at ‘Whistle Stop’ gas station

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Police investigating compromised credit, debit cards at ‘Whistle Stop’ gas station

Police investigating compromised credit, debit cards at ‘Whistle Stop’ gas station

Police are trying to figure out how multiple credit and debit cards are being compromised at a Shell gas station, otherwise known as The Whistle Stop.

Odessa Police Chief Josh Thompson told 41 Action News Monday the department has received about half a dozen reports of fraudulent behavior after cards were used at the location.

The business told 41 Action News it is working closely with police to determine how cards are being compromised.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nearly A Quarter Of Millennials Are Missing Out On These Valuable Rewards [Video]Nearly A Quarter Of Millennials Are Missing Out On These Valuable Rewards

A large percentage of millennials appear to have turned their backs on credit cards. In fact, Business Insider reports 23% of millennials don't have a single one. But credit cards can be a vital..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Officials Issue Warning About Credit Card Readers At Gas Stations Pumps [Video]Officials Issue Warning About Credit Card Readers At Gas Stations Pumps

Many pumps at gas stations still use the magnetic stripe to process credit cards rather than the encrypted chip option.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.