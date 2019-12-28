Police investigating compromised credit, debit cards at ‘Whistle Stop’ gas station

Police are trying to figure out how multiple credit and debit cards are being compromised at a Shell gas station, otherwise known as The Whistle Stop.

Odessa Police Chief Josh Thompson told 41 Action News Monday the department has received about half a dozen reports of fraudulent behavior after cards were used at the location.

The business told 41 Action News it is working closely with police to determine how cards are being compromised.