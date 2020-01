Beware student loan scams

IMAGINGE PAYING YOUR STUDENTLOANS MONTH AFTER MONTH....ANDYEAR AFTER YEAR....ONLY TOLEARN THAT YOU WERE PAYING ASCAM COMPANY!THOUSANDS OFCOLLEGE GRADS AROUND THECOUNTRY HAVE JUST LEARNEDTHAT, AMONG THEM ONE LOCALFAIRFAX WOMAN."Come here, its OK buddy!"UNFORTUNATLEY EVERYTHING ISNOT OK IN KAREN MORRIS'S HOMEHERE IN FAIRFAX.SHE'S RECEIVEDA LETTER FROM THE FTC ....INFORMING HER THAT IT'SFREEZING THE ASSETS OF HERSTUDENT LOAN SERVICINGCOMPANY, MISSION HLLLS FEDERAL.FEDERAL."The Federal TradeCommission was closing themdown because it was a studentloan scam."THE FTC CLAIMSMISSION HILLS TOOK IN MORETHAN 23 MILLION DOLLARS FROMCOLLEGE GRADS LIKE KAREN....BUT FAILED TO REPAY THEIRSTUDENT LOANS.WORSE....THE USDEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION NOWTELLS HER IT WILL TAKE HER TAXRETURN OR GARNISH HER WAGES TOGET THE MONEY SHE OWES.OWES."Now students loans wantsto take my tax return!

Howmuch money do you currentlyowe for student loans?

Twothousand.

And they are goingto take my tax return this year.year."SADLY THIS IS NOT ANISOLATED CASE.

LOAN SERVICINGSCAMS AND LOAN FORGIVENESSSCAMS TARGET THOUSANDS OFSTUDENTS EVERY YEAR.SO WHATARE THE WARNING SIGNS THATYOUR LOAN COMPANY MAY NOT BEON THE UP AND UP?---------------NERDWALLET DOTCOM SAYS WARNING SIGNS OF ALOAN REPAYMENT SCAM ARE:--UPFRONT FEES--PROMISES OFLOAN FORGIVENESS--THE COMPANYADVERTISES ON SOCIAL MEDIA--THE COMPANY HAS A HIGHNUMBER OF COMPLAINTS.SO WE'VECONTACTED THE DEPARTMENT OFEDUCATION TO SEE IF KAREN CANGET ANY LOAN RELIEF....SINCEIN HER MIND SHE REPAID HER MONEYMONEY."No its not fair.

I wasdoing what I was supposed todo an paying my student loansback very month.

That was myagreement."WE CALLED MISSION HILLS, BUTJUST GOT A GENERIC VOICE MAILSTATING NO ONE WAS AVAILABLE.WE'LL FOLLOW UP WITH THEDEPATMENT OF EDUCATION TO SEEIF KAREN CAN GET ANY HELP.HE