MO Attorney General sues KC area land trust

MO Attorney General sues KC area land trust

MO Attorney General sues KC area land trust

The Missouri attorney general has filed a lawsuit, alleging Vinelanders Community Land Trust and its owner Alice Goodlow took charitible donations from thousands of Missouri consumers, but never provided the promised homes.
