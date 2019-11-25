High School Highlight Reel: Hardwood Edition (1/10/20) 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published High School Highlight Reel: Hardwood Edition (1/10/20) LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - For another year, the High School Highlight Reel: Hardwood Edition has returned! 0

Welcome in to the high school highlight reel. I'm bryan c1 3 kennedy and this is austin miller. Tates creek has won five of their last six. And it appears they are starting to pique at the right time. On the other hand, lafayette has been struggling. But an opportunity to get a big win and upset tonight against tates creek. The generals hosting the commodores. Good enough for our game of the week. Creek led for a large part of this game. Josh dutoit from the deep corner. Sinks the three. He led the commodores with 22 points. Generals would answer. Will stanfield kicks to kobe blake. Knocks down a three of his own. He was 4 of 7 from three...had 14 points. Another big shot for the generals. Shawn perkins with the jumper. He had 6. Commodores looking to put this one away. Maxwell morton from deeeep. Three is good. He had 14...a perfect three for three from deep. Despite the comeback attempt, tates creek beats lafayette 61 to 52. He was 4 of 7 from three...had 14 points. Another big shot for the generals. Shawn perkins with the jumper. He had 6. Commodores looking to put this one away. Maxwell morton from deeeep. Three is good. He had 14...a perfect three for three from deep. Despite the comeback attempt, tates creek beats lafayette 61 to 52. C1 3 now lets head over to dunbar. The bulldogs hosting l-c-a. Dylan spaulding to nick spaulding. Three's good. Three of his 13 points. Tim hall leading the break. Eagles get a hand on the ball...doesn't matter. Hall powers through and still scores. He had 13 for the dogs as well. Eagles would respond. Tanner walton with the mid-range jumper. Walton again this time a floater. He led the eagles with 21. L-c-a wins this one 44 to 43. It was a good one out in georgetown, but we just missed it. Henry clay beating scott county 68 to 59. Marques warrick leading the blue devils with 28 points. Terrin hamilton leading scott county with 26 points and 10 rebounds. These two face off at all prewitt on february 7th. Let's head out to mercer county.. Boyle and lex cath goin at it. 1q.. Off the steal.. Grant hotchkiss will lay it in. Knights answer right back because.. Hot take alerty bk.. Ben jordan is really good. The senior buries that deep three. Rebels turn now.. Luke imfeld from outside. Gets it to go. But again.. Like the bulls in the 90's.. There was no stopping jordan. Another three from outside. Then on two possessions later.. He's going to drive baseline for the score. He had 30 tonight. Knights win 69-47 now to frankort. The panthers hosting franklin county. Jordan blythe crosses over then steps back and pulls up for the mid range jumper zac cox gets the skip pass and drops off the floater off the glass jordan blythe hit jackson twombly the center for a corner trey ball zac cox misses the jumper but joe meador is there to clean it up franklin county beats frankfort 54 to 47. We are only halfway home...more hoops in the area. We head to girls action. Franklin county taking on frankfort. Henry clay and lafayette. Also one special night for a local university in the area. Stick around...more highlight reel after the break. Welcome back.. Typically we like c1 3 highlight reel. But.. Tonight we're making an exception. That's because campbellsville university harrodsburg unveiled it's new 33- thousand square foot atletic complex. Lieutenant governor jacqueline coleman was the honorary ribbon cutter this evening. Hundreds of people packed whitacker family court for the event.. Which also featured a guest performance from eddie montgomery. L3: college sports white wesley carter associate vice president of university outreach as for the first game in the c1 3 new gym.. The pionneers were taking on simmons. 1h.. Antoine darby sees devin baker all alone on the opposite corner. Baker knocks down the three. Pioneers down one. Simmons turn now.. Looking to get some separation before half.. Deondray latta.. Lays it in. Because he got by. Pioneers fall tonight.. 66-64 let's head back out to mercer for lex cath and boyle girls. This one was tied with 2 minutes to go.. But the rebels would begin to pull away. After hitting the go-ahead three.. Peyton bugg.. Gets the floater to go to make it an 8- point game. Then it's emily glasscock.. Driving drawing the foul and getting it to go. Rebels go on to win it.. 58-45 frankfort hosting franklin county. Jamaya chenault gets position down on the block and makes the lady flyers pay brooklynn miles drops it off on the money to patience laster for 2 miles drives and flipped it to nevaeh carter in the corner for 3 right before the half lady panthers miss the 3 brooklynn miles gets out and lays it up right before the horn franklin wins big 76 to 47. Lady flyers are 11 and 2. Last game of the night. Henry clay and lafayette. C1 3 just over three left, kennedy williams scores plus the foul. She will cut it to three. Eight seconds left...blue devils down 1. Williams get the ball but anaya brown with the big block. Olivia cathers gets the ball is fouled. Cathers makes the first, but misses the second. Blue devils with one last shot. Taviona sanford with the prayer, but cathers gets the block. That'll end up. Lafayette holds on





