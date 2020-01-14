National Championship Fans Stocking Up On LSU Gear Througout Lafayette

15 sports 3 with just an hour before kickoff many people around town are finding their place to watch lsu play aganist clemson.

News 15's tiffany maddox joins us at walk on's... she's been able to talk to a few fans and even learn where the exclusive lsu merchandise will be at if lsu wins tonight.

Tiffany what's going on out there?

It's my first time here at walk on's and apparently it's no better time to be out here 3 for what i'm dubbing tiger mania.

The crowds are starting to roll in as all eyes and predictions are on lsu.

And we can't forget about all the lsu gear i'm seeing fans in tonnight.

However, if tonights games is successful, there are a few places around town that gear to celebrate.

"unfortnately, nobody has had a sneak peak yet."

Menard is unclocking the secret stash to what everyone in lafayette is calling an lsu win.

"following an lsu victory, all 18 louisiana academy sports and outdoor stores will reopen to sell all the national championship merchandise."

Academy's lafayette location was busy earlier with residents looking for the latest gear to show their team pride.

"we're excited, both my parents wen to lsu and i went to lsu.

They're gonna coe over and so it's a big family tradition at this point and we can't wait."

Louisiana academy locations will reopen immediately following an lsu win.

"we'll reopen until the last customer leaves or until we're actually sold out of merchandise."

A win at the championship means new hats shirts and all lsu gear the store can offer.

Even the tiniest of fans were out finding gear."we really came because he needs a new outfit for the game tonight.""a new cheerleadter thing for the tigers....."

Staff at academy say they are ready and certain they'll see crowds after the game.

"we're seeing a lot of traffic, the whole city , the whole state is getting excited so we're gefinitely looking forward to feeling the affects."

Everyone is certianly in the winning spirit today.

With all the hype i may just have to break down and grab a shirt or two for myself.

Live in lafayette, tiffany maddox, news 15.

I'll send it back to you.

3 academy sports and outdoors will be open until ten tonight upon tonight's expected win they will reopen and unlock all their new merchandise.

Dick's sporting goods will also be extending store hours and reopening early tuesday following an lsu championship win.

