ROUNDBALL WRAP: LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS - FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2020

Marshfield.

Early in the game.

Pelicans up 5.

Kaylin dea says "this place looks as good as any".

Splish splash thats the way it goes.

Marshfield down 2.

Then, teal watah with the smooth finish.

Gets the friendy roll.

K-u standing strong.

=== here she is again, this time in the 2nd half.

This time a stronger take to the basket.

Pelicans trailing the pirates by 8.

=== more teal it never stops.

She is the catalyst for this pelican squad.

A nice spinning finish.

Pelicans still trailing.

=== but the nice passing from the pirates helps them escape the claws of the pelicans.

37 to 33.

A good grind it out win for the pirates.

Ku falls to 6 and 7.

Mazama and marist catholic, this one was a thriller.

Starting with the three point shooting from madison fuller.

=== 3rd quarter.

One point game.

Cross-court.

Kennedy lease, from three.

Nothing but the net.

=== 30 seconds left, vikings down 2.

Averie romander gets the steal, and ella baley gets the game tying layup.

That is how regulation would come to an end.

Tied at 37.

==== first possesion of overtime.

Averie romander with the sick drive to the basket.

That makes it 39-37.

Then it is a game of "get away from the traps."

And mazama pulls away in overtime.

43-39 the final.

Close one.

Henley taking on cottage grove.

This cottage grove team is tall.

Alexandria sharp looking sharp with the fall away over the trees.

=== story of the night though was that cottage grove is just flat out taller.

Matty ladd climbs over 4 hornets.

Put back.

And one.

Cottage grove up by 4 now.

=== you see what i mean?

There is just not much the hornets can do about this size wise.

Cottage grove up by 9 now.

=== no lack of effort from gwenyth cheyenne.

She drops the long range 2.

But cottage grove dominates this game on the road.

Henley goes to 8 and 5.

Cottage grove to 9 and 4.

Hidden valley and junction city.

Hidden valley had 3 steals in the first 3 possesions.

Kaiah fischer gets the first one.

She finishes it off with a fast break lay-up.

Stangs up 2 ==== a few possesions later, j-c stayin alive.

Allie beh-dot with a nice drive and take to the cup.

Jucntion city takes the lead by one.

==== then how about cienna hartle, helping push the pace for j-c.

Launches the 3.

This thing pops straight off the rim, and comes straight down.

=== hidden valley would run away with though on hustle plays like this from fischer.

Offensive board.

Put back.

And one.

The mustangs pull away and smack junction city.

54-30 the final score.

Swinging over to springfield as the millers take on crater.

1st quarter -- riyen kauffman gets it up to erica bartlow -- and she kisses it off the glasses and in -- millers trailing by 9 early.

===== closing seconds of the quarter -- kayleigh gugliotta gets the board -- kicks it out to presley robinson -- and she knocks down the three.

(hard final) comets take care of springfield, 59 to 37.

Now we only had a few boys games in town.

Which newswatch 12 was at.

For the ones out of town, we were still able to reach our arm out and snatch up some highlights for you.

The north medford boys had a rough night, but they still got some fun plays in.

Jett carpenter on the steal, and then crosses over many times on his way to the hoop.

North down 6.

=== later on, nick karrik.

Crossover.

Elbow jumper.

Kisses it off the glass.

=== still in the first quarter.

Brennan stults.

Not quarterbacking anymore.

Now he is doing basketball things.

Nice floater lands at the bottom of the net.

=== then the beautifl ball movement from the black tornado.

Nick karrick is waiting at the 3 point line.

That is where you don't want him to shoot from.

=== north medford loses by 14 at home.

The black tornado fall to 7 and 6.

Cascade christian playing host to far west league opponent brookings- harbor.

Challengers steal the ball back after a missed shot.

Pass to cody reece and he hits the long range jumper.

===== in bound play for brookings- harbor.

Ends up with jason vanginderen (van-gin-der-en) and he puts it in off the glass, bruins get two back.

===== errant bruins pass is picked off by the challengers, but taken right back by jake beamen.

Beamen makes a bee line for the basket and has an easy lay-in for two.

===== time winding down in the first half.

(hard final) kiegan schann drives the length of the court and makes the buzzer beater.

Cascade christian goes on to win it 61- 49.

Springfield boys gets their chance at crater's touted big man -- nate bittle.

===== bittle can do it all.

Here he is leading the break.

He gets the board and puts it in -- because he's basically eye level with rim.

Springfield held tough in the early going.

===== braedan lowe -- coach says to use the glass.

He used the glass.

But the comets too much for the millers.

Road win for bittle and the boys 72-40.

Eagle point traveling north to thurston this evening.

Luke mchugh -- how do you do?

He meant to do that.

===== but thurston's grant starck meant to do this.

Hard to stop the big fella when he gets in the paint.

Starck gets the bucket and the foul.

Thurston gets the win -- 68-46.

Coming up next on roundball