Mississippi dance group to perform in NYC

GROUP WILL BEPERFORMING THEIR VERSION OF THELIONKING CALLED THE DANCE OF THELION KING.

IT IS CALLED THE DANCE OF THELIONKING SO WE ARE NOT ON ANYINFRINGMENT RIGHTS OF DISNEYSO WE WON'T GET IN TROUBLE.

ANDWE ARE BRINGING THAT BACK IN ASENSE OF COMING FULL CIRCLE, THECIRCLE OF LIFE AND COMING BACKTO CARNEGIE HALL IN ANINVITATION ONLYSITUATION.MORE THAN A DOZEN DANCERS WILLPERFORMON BEHALF OF HINDS AT CARNEGIEHALL..THE CARNEGIE HALL DANCEINVITATIONAL ISTHIS SATURDAY..

THIS WEEKEND -- YOU AND YOURFAMILY