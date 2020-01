Murder case of slain Millard man heading to district court 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:20s - Published Murder case of slain Millard man heading to district court Davion Wallace, Daniel Camerlinck and Beth-Anne Riskowski face felony charges related to the death of Dustin Moheng on December 2nd 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Murder case of slain Millard man heading to district court MURDERING AMILLARD MAN ANDLEAVING HIS BODYIN A FRONT YARDWERE BACK INCOURT TODAY21-YEAR OLDDUSTIN MOHENGWAS FOUND DEADON DECEMBER2ND....NEAR ASH ANDWEIR STREETS.REPORTER PHILBERGMAN HAS THELATESTDEVELOPMENTS INTHE CASE.DANIELCAMERILINCK,DAVION WALLACEAND BETH-ANNERISKOWSKI'SMURDER TRIALSARE MOVING TODISTRICT COURT.AT A PRELIMINARYHEARING ATDOUGLAS COUNTYCOURT MONDAYMORNING THEJUDGE ORDEREDTHE CASE TO BEMOVED TO TRIAL INDISTRICT COURT.ACCORDING TOAFFIDAVITS, THETHREE AREACCUSED OFKILLING DUSTINMOHENG IN THEEARLY MORNINGOF DECEMBER 22019.IN THEDOCUMENTS,OFFICERS SAYRISKOWSKI SOLD AREVOLVER TOCAMERLINCKWHICH HE ANDWALLACE THENUSED TO KILLMOHENG.RISKOWSKI ANDWALLACE AREBOTH CHARGEDWITH FIRSTDEGREE MURDERWHILE WALLACE ISALSO CHARGEDWITH USING AFIREARM TOCOMMIT A FELONY.CAMERLINCK ISCHARGED WITHATTEMPTING ACLASS 1 FELONYAND USING AFIREARM TOCOMMIT A FELONY.THE JUDGE SETBAIL FORCAMERLINCK ATONE MILLIONDOLLARS.NO BOND WAS SETFOR EITHERWALLACE ORRISKOWSKI.THE TWO MEN ARECURRENTLY AT THEDOUGLAS COUNTYCORRECTIONALCENTER.THREE NEWS NOWREACHED OUT TODANIELCAMERLINCK'SLAWYER.HE SAID HIS CLIENTIS INNOCENT ANDWILL ENTER A PLEAOF NOT GUILTY.WALLACE'SATTORNEY ALSOSAID HER CLIENTWILL PLEAD NOTGUILTY.WE REACHED OUTTO THE COUNTYATTONEY'S OFFICEFOR COMMENT ONTODAY'S HEARING...BUT HAVE NOTHEARD BACK.REPORTING INOMAHA, PHILBERGMAN, 3 NEWSNOW





