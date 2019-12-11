Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Patrick Stewart Cements His Mark In Hollywood Outside The TCL Chinese Theatre

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Patrick Stewart Cements His Mark In Hollywood Outside The TCL Chinese Theatre

Patrick Stewart Cements His Mark In Hollywood Outside The TCL Chinese Theatre

Star Trek icon Sir Patrick Stewart left his mark in Hollywood Monday as he sank his hands and feet into cement in front of Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans Camp Out Ahead Of 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Premiere [Video]Fans Camp Out Ahead Of 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Premiere

People were already camped out in front of Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre in advance of Thursday's first screenings.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:36Published

'Jumanji' star Kevin Hart places his hands and feet in cement [Video]'Jumanji' star Kevin Hart places his hands and feet in cement

Comedian Kevin Hart was honored on Tuesday (December 10) as he made his hand prints and footprints in cement at the TLC Chinese Theatre. The 40 year-old film star was joined by wife Eniko Parrish and

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.