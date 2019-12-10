Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Edward Jones

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Edward JonesGabe Rockers from Edward Jones joins us with some financial advise.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Edward Jones

Saving c1 welcome back, major changes in how i save for retirement.

Edward jones is here to tell us how to save for retirement.

>> the numbers don't look so bad on paper.

>> as people get their quarterly statements, they should feel good.

>> we do.

We feel good.

>> i'm here to discussa a new piece of legislation that passed in late of 2019 and took affect january 1st of this >> okay.

What was that?

>> going to impact millions of americans people that have ira's or 401 k's.

The secure act, which was an acronym that stands for setting every community up for retirement enhancement act was passed into law.

It's going to increase the required beginning age of rmd for retirees who have qualified pools of money.

In the past, you had to take money out at seventy and a half.

They increased to 72.

Investors can save for retirement and save a little longer.

>> while our parents may be reaching the 70, 71 mark, is it affective immediately?

So will the spouse of the person get to wait until 72?

Is that what is happening?

>> when it came to the rmd, yes, every american, the date is pushed to 72.

So there's several americans that were born around 1950 that it immediately impacts that maybe they were going to have to start taking money out of ira.

That will be pushed back to individuals around 1950 and another date range.

There's 529 expansions in terms of what that money can be used for.

I really encourage business owners who do not have a retirement plan for their employees to look into that.

There's pretty sweet tax credits to set that plan up.

>> earlier, this isn't necessarily bad news.

These seem like very good news.

>> from what i have seen, it's all very, very good to hopefully increase what we're seeing people throwing at the retirement because people are living longer than what we diagnosed as a lot of people don't have enough money for the length of time for the time horizon we expect them to have in retirement.

There's one provision in there i feel like is a pretty big change that's maybe not as positive.

Individuals that pass away with iras and leave their money to non-spouse beneficiaries, the rules have changed around that.

Where those individuals used to be able to stretch that ira over their lifetime, but moving forward, they will have a 10 year rule to get that money out so it may create higher tax complications for those individuals inheriting money that are nonspouses.

If you have questions or concerns, has an ira.

If you have a financial advisor, discuss things.

Maybe discuss things with your cpa or estate planning attorney to see what impacts your plan and what things




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HealeMighty

Maureen Heale RT @BMAGimages: The Building of the Ark by Edward Burne-Jones, 1863, is one of the newly digitised images available on our online image res… 2 hours ago

myhollycat

Fiona Simmons @bexianasmith @mrdanwalker @BBCBreakfast Wrong county! The Duchess of Cambridge is still Kate Middleton. The Duches… https://t.co/45tRTS16Su 3 hours ago

fratermescalito

Inari Takeda~ (fils d'Anansi): (((内部黒豹))) RT @panssatyrsfauns: Pan and Psyche (Edward Burne-Jones, 1872-1874) https://t.co/Pdoezpx82e 4 hours ago

panssatyrsfauns

牧神絵画bot Pan and Psyche (Edward Burne-Jones, 1872-1874) https://t.co/Pdoezpx82e 4 hours ago

Barrington_14

dlloyd Edward Jones love to charge a lite fee and now and then but my 1099 READY already 4 hours ago

yebosfaye

Jeanette Sobey RT @Biagio960: Galatea in a classical Venusian stance - Pygmalion and Galatea II: The Hand Refrains (1878) by Edward Burne-Jones Birming… 4 hours ago

yebosfaye

Jeanette Sobey RT @Biagio960: Pygmalion and the statue - Pygmalion and Galatea I: The Heart Desires (1878) by Edward Burne-Jones Birmingham City Museu… 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bryan Cranston, Mark Ruffalo and More Call for Disability Inclusion in Hollywood [Video]Bryan Cranston, Mark Ruffalo and More Call for Disability Inclusion in Hollywood

Bryan Cranston, Mark Ruffalo and More Call for Disability Inclusion in Hollywood. A number of stars have signed an open letter urging Hollywood executives to create a more inclusive environment for..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Edward Jones Year End Bonus (12-10-19) [Video]Edward Jones Year End Bonus (12-10-19)

Edward Jones Year End Bonus (12-10-19)

Credit: KQTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.