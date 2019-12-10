Saving c1 welcome back, major changes in how i save for retirement.

Edward jones is here to tell us how to save for retirement.

>> the numbers don't look so bad on paper.

>> as people get their quarterly statements, they should feel good.

>> we do.

We feel good.

>> i'm here to discussa a new piece of legislation that passed in late of 2019 and took affect january 1st of this >> okay.

What was that?

>> going to impact millions of americans people that have ira's or 401 k's.

The secure act, which was an acronym that stands for setting every community up for retirement enhancement act was passed into law.

It's going to increase the required beginning age of rmd for retirees who have qualified pools of money.

In the past, you had to take money out at seventy and a half.

They increased to 72.

Investors can save for retirement and save a little longer.

>> while our parents may be reaching the 70, 71 mark, is it affective immediately?

So will the spouse of the person get to wait until 72?

Is that what is happening?

>> when it came to the rmd, yes, every american, the date is pushed to 72.

So there's several americans that were born around 1950 that it immediately impacts that maybe they were going to have to start taking money out of ira.

That will be pushed back to individuals around 1950 and another date range.

There's 529 expansions in terms of what that money can be used for.

I really encourage business owners who do not have a retirement plan for their employees to look into that.

There's pretty sweet tax credits to set that plan up.

>> earlier, this isn't necessarily bad news.

These seem like very good news.

>> from what i have seen, it's all very, very good to hopefully increase what we're seeing people throwing at the retirement because people are living longer than what we diagnosed as a lot of people don't have enough money for the length of time for the time horizon we expect them to have in retirement.

There's one provision in there i feel like is a pretty big change that's maybe not as positive.

Individuals that pass away with iras and leave their money to non-spouse beneficiaries, the rules have changed around that.

Where those individuals used to be able to stretch that ira over their lifetime, but moving forward, they will have a 10 year rule to get that money out so it may create higher tax complications for those individuals inheriting money that are nonspouses.

If you have questions or concerns, has an ira.

If you have a financial advisor, discuss things.

Maybe discuss things with your cpa or estate planning attorney to see what impacts your plan and what things