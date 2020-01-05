Season this game has mutlple headlines but i believe the most important one will be can clemson slow down hesiman winner joe burrow and the spread option that this team present.this game has mutlple headlines but i believe the most important one will be can clemson slow down hesiman winner joe burrow and the spread option that this team present.

During media day the talk has been balanced for expectations from both tigers, but its very interesting that the reigning national champions are being considered the hunted in this game.

Coach orgeron told me yesterday " his team is in the best advantage due to playing and seeing different defensive styles over their 14-0 winning streak, and the cherry on top; is that joe burrrow is able to adjust and execute.

Last game he threw 8 td and wasnt satisfied.

You go to ask how is it going, rarely does he tell me everything is fine.

Hes a perfectionist and it rubs off our football team" coach said hes never been around a player like joe.

Day in and day out hes the same guy.

Very focused.

Playing the championship game here in the dome, put the lsu tigers at an advtange to feel the state culutre and support.

Dabo said earlier this past week, they might as well play in baton rouge.

Hes right because the number of fans supportting lsu beats out the clemson fan, burrow will definitely enjoy this stage...in louisiana with a program that has accepted him from day reporting live in new