Biggest Oscars 2020 Snubs: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Frozen 2 and More...
The Oscar nominations were announced earlier today and there seemed to be some stars missing from the list like Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro and Lupita Nyong'o.
Here are the biggest snubs of 2020.
