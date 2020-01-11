Global  

WINTER STORM WALLOPS NW MISSOURI, NE KANSAS

the effects on the first winter storm of 2020 were felt all across the area
Throughout much of the day that it was rain that fell and not a lot of snow.

But as temperatures started wavering around and below that 32 degree mark, much of it turned to ice, which caused some problems with freezing on tree limbs and power lines.

Kq2's ron johnson is live with us now on what things look like this evening.

Good evening alan, this storm's done a number on trees across our area like this one behind me, this tree narrowly missing a home with people inside hunkering down from the storm.

I talked to the family that lives in the home earlier tonight who told me they were just hanging out in their living room watching tv when they heard a loud boom from the outside they said it shook the whole house.

They tell us just how close the tree came to hitting their home.

(kyle kormeier) "we're right at a foot away from our siding we have a gazebo on our back deck it hit that ricocheted off of that and hit the back deck, i mean we were just a foot away from it coming through our window where we were sitting."

Along with the trees, the freezing rain and ice have toppled some power lines in the area..

At last report, there were more than 19-hundred customers without power in the st.

Joseph area.

That number is down from 27- hundred last hour.

There are another 1,000 or so more north of the city up highway 169 toward union star without power and a few outages also reported in savannah.

You can report an outage to evergy by calling 1-800-light-k-s ..or online at evergy.com.

Reporting live in st.

Joseph ron johnson kq2 news.

While




