Scarlett Johansson Nominated For Two Oscars

Scarlett Johansson received two nominations in the 92nd Academy Awards.

Her nominations were for best lead actress and best supporting actress in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” This is the 12th time an actor has received two nominations in the same year since 1938.

According to Business Insider, the last time this happened was in 2007 with Cate Blanchett.

Throughout Academy history no actor has ever won both nominations in the same year.
Five First-Time Oscar Nominees

1. Florence Pugh was nominated for her work in “Little Women.” 2. Scarlett Johansson received two nominations for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” 3. Rian Johnson was nominated for..

2020 Oscars: All the Records and Feats Achieved With the Announcement of Nominations | THR News

2020 Oscars: All the Records and Feats Achieved With the Announcement of Nominations | THR News

