So many Chiefs' touchdowns deplete Arrowhead's fireworks

The Chiefs reached the endzone so many times in Sunday's game that Arrowhead Stadium ran out of fireworks.

The stadium fires them off after every touchdown.

By the fourth quarter, the fireworks supply had been depleted.
