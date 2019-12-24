John Henry Movie

John Henry Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ex-gang member, John Henry (Terry Crews), traded violence for a quieter life taking care of his aging father (Ken Foree) in South Los Angeles.

Henry meets two immigrant children running from his former gang leader (Chris “Ludacris: Bridges) and has to decide whether to revisit his troubled past to help give the two children a better future.

In Select Theaters, Digital & On Demand: January 24, 2020 Directed By: Will Forbes Written By: Will Forbes and Doug Skinner Starring: Terry Crews, Christopher ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jamila Velazquez, Tyler Alvarez, Ken Foree, Joseph Julian Soria, Dohn Norwood Run Time: 90 minutes Rating: R