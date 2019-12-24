Global  

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:16s
John Henry Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ex-gang member, John Henry (Terry Crews), traded violence for a quieter life taking care of his aging father (Ken Foree) in South Los Angeles.

Henry meets two immigrant children running from his former gang leader (Chris “Ludacris: Bridges) and has to decide whether to revisit his troubled past to help give the two children a better future.

In Select Theaters, Digital & On Demand: January 24, 2020 Directed By: Will Forbes Written By: Will Forbes and Doug Skinner Starring: Terry Crews, Christopher ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jamila Velazquez, Tyler Alvarez, Ken Foree, Joseph Julian Soria, Dohn Norwood Run Time: 90 minutes Rating: R

BobAlGreene

Bob Al-Greene 👓 "Tall Tale" was the Avengers of the 1990s. Pecos Bill, John Henry and Paul Bunyan in one movie? And look at that ca… https://t.co/YPQ5qCuTdu 8 hours ago

Zet33N

zet33 @Andrew_Heaton @John_W_Henry Makes a cameo in the end of the Moneyball movie with Brad Pitt! 👍 9 hours ago

MarkMacyk

Mark Macyk 🌩 Modern day John Henry. Furiously typing onto his phone. He dies, but not before proving a man can find out the actr… https://t.co/h2M6rgkYgB 11 hours ago

NosferatuVK

Nosferatu V. Karenina Watched “Magnolia” today. Every #actor in #movie history is in it. Tom Cruise is spectacular, Julianne Moore, John… https://t.co/M7zs20asZz 1 day ago

NaturaIDizasta

Dizasta🇺🇸 @BlockaIsBack @terrycrews @Ludacris 😂😂 I saw that lame trailer too. Hard padi for me too. couldn't they just make a… https://t.co/jprYl6oU8I 1 day ago

EvanN6

Evan N RT @chrisoneill99: Following the passing of Robert Forster I figured it was about time I revisited the first movie I ever saw him in: Allig… 1 day ago

Ol_Tommy_John

Thomas Smith RT @TheClemReport: If Johnny Knoxville doesn’t try to tackle Derrick Henry in Jackass 3, what’s the point of even making the movie? 2 days ago

memepenut

pe-nutcracker just thinking about how i need a john boyega and henry cavill buddy cop movie😕 2 days ago


Sleepwalk With Me Movie (2012) Mike Birbiglia, Lauren Ambrose [Video]Sleepwalk With Me Movie (2012) Mike Birbiglia, Lauren Ambrose

Sleepwalk With Me Movie (2012) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A comedy for anyone who's ever had a dream. And then jumped out a window. A burgeoning stand-up comedian struggles with the stress of a..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:25Published

VHYes Movie [Video]VHYes Movie

VHYes Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A bizarre retro comedy shot entirely on VHS, VHYes takes us back to a simpler time, when twelve-year-old Ralph mistakenly records home videos and his favorite..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:35Published

