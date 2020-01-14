Top 20 Best Video Games of the Century So Far

Script written by Nathan Sharp Thought we were done with just the Decade?
HA!
Time to rank the best games 20 games from the last 20 years ... I regret this already.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most critically acclaimed, commercially successful, and influential video games released in the 21st century.
Because this is a tight squeeze, only one entry per franchise will be allowed.
We’re also putting a stronger emphasis on their legacy within the gaming industry, so there may be a few changes from our best of the decade list.