GRETEL & HANSEL Movie - Story

GRETEL & HANSEL Movie - Story Prepare for a terrifying twist on a classic fairytale.

From director Osgood Perkins and starring Sophia Lillis, Gretel & Hansel hits theaters nationwide January 31.

LifeDisappoints

Truth be told @GandHMovie The twist is someone decided to reverse the name of the movie. The story was always called Hansel and Gretel, not vice versa 5 hours ago

Denise6313

Denise63 @msdanifernandez For me, it's this musical short film, inspired by Hansel and Gretel story. Actually, it's not an "… https://t.co/eTrRX1XTMG 18 hours ago

MovieVue

New 2020 Movies Full Video Trailers Cinema📺🎞 On January 31, witness the terrifying untold story of the classic tale. @sophialillis stars in Gretel & Hansel, com… https://t.co/sSIKaGnNfE 1 day ago

RetroDutchGuy

Heeeeeere's Johnny! @IQMystic @Murdersmith @DoktorEvilGamer The title is a historic story called "Hansel & Gretel'. It has nothing to d… https://t.co/NSYQXvpB9N 1 day ago

HeavyMetalDisco

MasquedBlonde The new Hansel & Gretel movie looks awesome! Except I'm not supposed to be excited about it because it's a story th… https://t.co/OmEN3BkQgD 2 days ago

BrenRenn

Brenna René Bro they are making a Hansel and Gretel movie 😳 that story has always been SO scary to me so I literally cannot wait. 3 days ago

remoteviewing

Remote Viewing Gretel & Hansel Updates: Release Date & Story Info | Screen Rant - Screen Rant https://t.co/ipf4HGClBf 5 days ago

trombley_grace

Grace Trombley The new movie coming out Gretel and Hansel is apparently offering a horrifying twist on a familiar tale. I really d… https://t.co/9Snkqxj5rC 6 days ago


GRETEL & HANSEL Movie Featurette - New Tale [Video]GRETEL & HANSEL Movie Featurette - New Tale

GRETEL & HANSEL Movie Featurette - New Tale Go behind the scenes of Gretel & Hansel to see how director Osgood Perkins transformed the classic tale into a twisted nightmare. See #GretelAndHansel in..

GRETEL & HANSEL movie - Hungry - #FollowTheCrumbs [Video]GRETEL & HANSEL movie - Hungry - #FollowTheCrumbs

GRETEL & HANSEL movie - Hungry From the executive producer of Insidious comes a frightening new vision of a classic tale. Sophia Lillis stars in Gretel & Hansel, in theaters everywhere January 31...

