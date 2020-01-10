GRETEL & HANSEL Movie - Story

Truth be told @GandHMovie The twist is someone decided to reverse the name of the movie. The story was always called Hansel and Gretel, not vice versa 5 hours ago

Denise63 @msdanifernandez For me, it's this musical short film, inspired by Hansel and Gretel story. Actually, it's not an "… https://t.co/eTrRX1XTMG 18 hours ago

New 2020 Movies Full Video Trailers Cinema📺🎞 On January 31, witness the terrifying untold story of the classic tale. @sophialillis stars in Gretel & Hansel, com… https://t.co/sSIKaGnNfE 1 day ago

Heeeeeere's Johnny! @IQMystic @Murdersmith @DoktorEvilGamer The title is a historic story called "Hansel & Gretel'. It has nothing to d… https://t.co/NSYQXvpB9N 1 day ago

MasquedBlonde The new Hansel & Gretel movie looks awesome! Except I'm not supposed to be excited about it because it's a story th… https://t.co/OmEN3BkQgD 2 days ago

Brenna René Bro they are making a Hansel and Gretel movie 😳 that story has always been SO scary to me so I literally cannot wait. 3 days ago

Remote Viewing Gretel & Hansel Updates: Release Date & Story Info | Screen Rant - Screen Rant https://t.co/ipf4HGClBf 5 days ago