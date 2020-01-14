Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cupid movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Cupid movie

Cupid movie

Cupid movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After being horrendously embarrassed by the mean girls at school, Faye, a practicing witch, summons the evil Cupid to take revenge on all those who wronged her.

On Valentine’s Day Cupid does in fact rise and will stop at nothing until the walls are covered in blood.

The students must figure out a way to stop Cupid and undo the spell before their hearts get broken…very literally.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Cupid_luv

Pretty Winx RT @lilmiss_ice: A FALL FROM GRACE is a brilliant movie. My goodness! @tylerperry is an amazing writer & idc what anyone thinks of this man… 4 hours ago

joonies_cupid

thea⁷ RT @lrnflrs: OMG this is literally the end of the movie!! She falls at the end of her performance and lands on the mattress but she’s bleed… 7 hours ago

RaZoRtV10

its ya boi cody Who else remembers the slasher called "Valentine" that came out in 2001? Probably one of the bigger hidden gems, th… https://t.co/F09ghjGcov 10 hours ago

proportionprod

Proportion Prods. RT @MovieBattleGam1: Cupid Trailer Turns Valentine's Day Into a Heart-Piercing Bloodbath https://t.co/cmU0pyYGEb https://t.co/xGLlkbPS4b 18 hours ago

proportionprod

Proportion Prods. RT @imdbcenter: Cupid Trailer Turns Valentine's Day Into a Heart-Piercing Bloodbath https://t.co/nzv66ZNi3H https://t.co/i3NuQhZhlt 18 hours ago

proportionprod

Proportion Prods. RT @ikkegoemikke: Cupid Trailer Turns Valentine's Day Into a Heart-Piercing Bloodbath https://t.co/AqojQq0SMQ via @circleboom 18 hours ago

proportionprod

Proportion Prods. RT @BernardDayo: I'm actually geeked about this trailer for CUPID. Valentine Day horror movie selection already taken care of. 18 hours ago

Cupid_901

큐피드 CUPID🏹 RT @sleeepyrabbit_: Do your thang. #BlackSwan #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Inspired by the poster of movie ‘Black Swan’(2011) https://t.co/oINeSIJmsa 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.