Cupid movie

Cupid movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After being horrendously embarrassed by the mean girls at school, Faye, a practicing witch, summons the evil Cupid to take revenge on all those who wronged her.

On Valentine’s Day Cupid does in fact rise and will stop at nothing until the walls are covered in blood.

The students must figure out a way to stop Cupid and undo the spell before their hearts get broken…very literally.