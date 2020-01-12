Global  

Olympic Medalist Kimia Alizadeh Defects From Iran

The 21-year-old wrote that Iran has used her as a political &quot;tool&quot; and that she has defected because of &quot;hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery.&quot;
Iran’s Only Female Olympic Medalist, Kimia Alizadeh, Defects From Islamic Republic


TIME - Published

Kimia Alizadeh: Iran's top female athlete defects

Iran's only female Olympic medallist, Kimia Alizadeh, has said she has left the country permanently...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayESPNBBC NewsSeattle TimesIndiaTimesJerusalem Post



Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects [Video]Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects

Kimia Alizadeh, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, wrote on social media that she had left Iran after growing tired of being used as a propaganda tool. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

