Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

AG Barr Calls Pensacola Naval Base Shooting 'An Act Of Terrorism'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
AG Barr Calls Pensacola Naval Base Shooting 'An Act Of Terrorism'

AG Barr Calls Pensacola Naval Base Shooting 'An Act Of Terrorism'

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said evidence &quot;shows that the shooter was motivated by jihadist ideology.&quot;
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

AG Barr Calls Pensacola Naval Base Shooting 'An Act Of Terrorism'

AG Barr Calls Pensacola Naval Base Shooting 'An Act Of Terrorism'Watch VideoAttorney General William Barr said Monday the deadly shooting at a Naval air base in...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Reuterscbs4.comCBS News


Barr Asks Apple to Unlock Pensacola Killer’s Phones, Setting Up Clash

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr declared Monday that a deadly shooting last month at a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •engadget



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dave_Naas

Dave Naas RT @theMRC: WATCH: AG William Barr calls the shooting at the Pensacola naval base "an act of terrorism," and says that the shooter "was mot… 54 seconds ago

Elvis4life2

Elvis4life RT @inthecopa: Attorney General Barr says December attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola an ‘act of terrorism’ Nice to see an Admin that c… 2 minutes ago

VNewsy

Very Newsy Barr Calls Pensacola Naval Base Shooting An ‘Act Of Terrorism’ https://t.co/Ypr9RN7ZoL https://t.co/DZlEbNVcII 24 minutes ago

drWilda

Wilda V. Heard “This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that the public be able to get access to digital evidence,… https://t.co/ltKaccLjt9 47 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pensacola Shooting [Video]Pensacola Shooting

Pensacola Shooting "An Act Of Terrorism"

Credit: KADNPublished

Saudis Withdraw 21 Cadets From US After Stabbing Spree [Video]Saudis Withdraw 21 Cadets From US After Stabbing Spree

Saudi Arabia will withdraw 21 cadets receiving military training in the United States. This is following a U.S. investigation into a Saudi officer’s fatal shooting of three Americans. The stabbing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.