Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Encre de Chine Movie

Encre de Chine Movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
Encre de Chine Movie

Encre de Chine Movie

Encre de Chine Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ly kidnaps his daughter Sou and disappears permanently abroad… Aurore, a radio film critic, is one of those Parisians who rub shoulders with the world of art and rock’n’roll.

Looking for her child, she holds on to the last trace of her, a letter left by Ly to mark her heart forever… Would she have to deny these values of modern woman?

In the footsteps of Medea, the story unfolds like a triptych and art world is a reflection of it.

Years later, Sou will read the letter: the past will come back even though it should have been buried for ever… Directed by : Jean Jacques Produced by : Iconisma Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 2 h 11 min Production year: 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.