Encre de Chine Movie

Encre de Chine Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Ly kidnaps his daughter Sou and disappears permanently abroad… Aurore, a radio film critic, is one of those Parisians who rub shoulders with the world of art and rock’n’roll.

Looking for her child, she holds on to the last trace of her, a letter left by Ly to mark her heart forever… Would she have to deny these values of modern woman?

In the footsteps of Medea, the story unfolds like a triptych and art world is a reflection of it.

Years later, Sou will read the letter: the past will come back even though it should have been buried for ever… Directed by : Jean Jacques Produced by : Iconisma Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 2 h 11 min Production year: 2019