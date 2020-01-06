Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australia gears up to lock horns with India ahead of 1st ODI

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Australia gears up to lock horns with India ahead of 1st ODIAustralia gears up to lock horns with India ahead of 1st ODI
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

IND vs AUS: Tim Paine releases early warning for Team India ahead of Australia's three-match ODI series

Team India are currently playing Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series after which the home side...
DNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series [Video]Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series

India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka. Men in Blue..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:59Published

Men in Blue gear up ahead of 1st ODI match against Australia [Video]Men in Blue gear up ahead of 1st ODI match against Australia

Men in Blue gear up ahead of 1st ODI match against Australia

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.