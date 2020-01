ORU introduces virtual reality to high school teachers as a teaching tool

DOES LEARNING..

SHOWING14 UNION HIGH SCHOOLTEACHERS... HOW VIRTUALREALITY LEARNING... CAN BE AGREAT TEACHING TOOL.THE UNIVERSITY HAS INVESTEDMORE THAN ONE MILLIONDOLLARS INTO SUCHTECHNOLOGIES... ANDASSEMBLED A LIBRARY OF ANESTIMATED 500,000 IMMERSIVELEARNING EXPERIENCES.

THEYHAVE BEEN DOING THIS FORABOUT THREE YEARS..

SAYINGVIRTUAL REALITY HELPS CHANGETHE WAY PEOPLE LEARN..BECAUSE IT SPEAKS TO THEIRHEARTS FIRST... AND THENTHEIR MINDS.mike matthews- Oral RobertsUniversity "when youeducate people from theheart and the intelect itchanges everything but itstarts bring together thewhole person concept, body,mind, and spirit."O-R-U'S IS RANKED NUMBER 4IN THE NATION FOR ENGAGINGSTUDENTS WITH THE USE OFTECHNOLOGY..