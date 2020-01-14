Global  

Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Get Oscar Nomination

Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Get Oscar Nomination

Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Get Oscar Nomination

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced and fans were upset some stars were nominated.

Among those stars was Jennier Lopez who was in the running for best supporting actress in “Hustlers.” A Twitter user joked they would learn metalwork to “hand craft the Oscar the Jennifer Lopez deserves.” According to CNN, other big stars in the running ended up not getting nominated, such as Beyoncé.
