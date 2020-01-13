Nationwide NRC needless discussions held only in context of Assam Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out the implementation of National Register of...



Recent related videos from verified sources Rahul Gandhi dares PM Nodi to go to Universities and speak |Oneindia News 20 oppn parties pass resolution on CAA-NRC-NPR even as many stay away Cong-led meet, Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi to go to universities, Sonia Gandhi slams Modi-Shah govt, Nitish Kumar expresses.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:58Published 14 hours ago Sonia Gandhi: Modi-Shah govt stands exposed for inability to govern |Oneindia News Many oppn parties stay away from Congress meet, Sonia Gandhi slams Modi-Shah govt, Nitish Kumar expresses reservations on CAA, Nitish asserts NRC not needed in Bihar, JNU V-C appeals to students to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:13Published 17 hours ago