Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames, 01/13/2020
Price, Canadiens end Flames’ 5-game winning streak, 2-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Carey Price made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Montreal...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Price perfect, Canadiens snap Flames' win streak at 5 games https://t.co/5cCySqypm8 https://t.co/T83cNxTlGu 4 minutes ago

CJAD800

CJAD 800 Montreal Carey Price made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Montreal Canadiens snapped the Calgary Flame… https://t.co/W7ddSITAKV 5 minutes ago

Global_Montreal

Global Montreal For the Habs, facing the Calgary Flames on Jan. 13 may have been the best game of the season, Brian Wilde writes —… https://t.co/gbK6WqLXdT 7 minutes ago

Trege33

Trege “Toxic” Wilson RT @Snakebite350: Carey Price picks up his 46th career shutout as the Montreal Canadiens defeat the Calgary Flames 2-0. Goals from Jordan… 12 minutes ago

amezzicoscie

amezzicoscie RT @TSNHockey: With a 2-0 win over the #Flames, Carey Price moves into a tie for third on the #Canadiens all-time shutout list: https://t.c… 22 minutes ago

valentin10

Valentin Verdier MON 2-0 CGY | Montreal Canadiens – Calgary Flames | Video https://t.co/Y9KAOeTVUN 26 minutes ago

valentin10

Valentin Verdier MON 2-0 CGY | Montreal Canadiens – Calgary Flames | Match Summary https://t.co/YzbAMOFHPc 26 minutes ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Price perfect, Canadiens snap Flames' win streak at 5 games | CBC Sports https://t.co/BSenIbYFxT 29 minutes ago


NHL Highlights | Flames @ Canadiens 01/13/20 [Video]NHL Highlights | Flames @ Canadiens 01/13/20

Extended highlights of the Calgary Flames at the Montreal Canadiens

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:34Published

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights [Video]Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers, 01/11/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published

