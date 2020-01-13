Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA EYE BIG RECORDS AGAINST AUSSIES | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:25s - Published < > Embed
VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA EYE BIG RECORDS AGAINST AUSSIES | Oneindia News

VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA EYE BIG RECORDS AGAINST AUSSIES | Oneindia News

Team India will take on Australia in the short-three match ODI series which starts January 14 in Mumbai.

Temperatures soar whenever these two cricketing giants collide and the fans expect some high-octane performances on the pitch.

#VIRATKOHLI #ROHITSHARMA
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

im_sreedhar

Sreedhar Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Marnus Labuschagne, Md… https://t.co/r551y2cEVD 19 seconds ago

Rohit9999ntr

Rohit Kumar Tarak™ 🇮🇳 RT @troll_rs_haters: Virat kohli's high score in t20 :- 94.. Rohit Sharma's boundaries runs in an innings :- 108.... Feel the difference.… 2 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar India captain Virat Kohli suggested that Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul could feature in the first ODI… https://t.co/xjpFyoRefj 6 minutes ago

VishnuR74265489

Vishnu Reddy RT @Im_Ro45FC: Highest Average in ODIs against Australia in India (Min 10 inngs) 66.00 - Rohit Sharma 59.76 - Virat Kohli 52.03 - Sachin T… 7 minutes ago

harish_iyyer

Harish Ravisundar RT @mufaddal_vohra: Wisden's ODI team of the year: 1. Rohit Sharma 2. Jason Roy 3. Virat Kohli (C) 4. Babar Azam 5. Shakib Al Hasan 6. Ben… 11 minutes ago

45ashvini

Ashvini Kumar RT @AvengerReturns: ZAHEER ABBAS :- "Virat Kohli doesn't has the art to play the shots which Rohit Sharma plays. Rohit makes his shots an… 16 minutes ago

Saranc20

Saran c RT @WeLoveRohit: Highest Average in ODIs against Australia in India (Min 10 inngs) 66.00 - Rohit Sharma 59.76 - Virat Kohli 52.03 - Sachin… 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series [Video]Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has said that Australia has been playing intense cricket since the return of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published

India T20I squad for NZ tour announced, Rohit Sharma, Mohd Shami make comeback | Oneindindia News [Video]India T20I squad for NZ tour announced, Rohit Sharma, Mohd Shami make comeback | Oneindindia News

India captain Virat Kohli will have his deputy Rohit Sharma back from his break. Rohit returned to India's 16-member T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand as the selectors dropped Kerala batsman Sanju..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.