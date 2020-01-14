Tuscumbia Neighborhood Flooded During Saturday's Storms

Power.

The storm system stalled over the shoals this morning dumping rain and causing flooding issues across the region.

Crews even placed warning signs to let drivers know of some areas with water over the road.

Waay 31's alex torres-perez has been tracking damage across colbert county all day long.

Alex live when it rains, it floods.

That's what one person told me after i drove up to their flooded neighborhood in tuscumbia.

Map this is at vernon street off kings avenue.

Near the northwest- shoals community college.

Vo take a look at your screen!

Here you can see how flooded the area can get.

The water reached at least 3 homes.

Flooding their backyards.

It also flooded the parking lot of the virginia street apartment complex.

People who live at the complex told me the flooding is an ongoing issue.

Taylor esposito, lives in apartment complex demarie ricks, lives in apartment complex sot it's the worst i'd seen it since i've been here.

I'm used to it.

I've been here for a few years, and i see it all the time.

Most of the time i try to move it just to be, you know.

It gets kind of annoying going back and forth like this.

Vocont neighbors told me that they did notify their landlord, but nothing has been done.

Live i did try to reach out to that landlord, but haven't heard back.

The apartment's office is closed on weekends.

At this time, it's unclear if the city is aware of the issue or if something will be done to fix it.

Reporting live in tuscumbia atp waay 31