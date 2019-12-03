Global  

Regional Damage

Regional DamageA severe line of storms moved through Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.
A severe line of storms moved through texas, louisiana and arkansas.

Thousands there remain without power.

Lines are down.

Debris is in the road.

And, workers continue to try and clean up damaged areas in houston, texas and lafayette, louisiana.

Emergency crews responded to a swift water rescue near n fort smith.

Fort smith police say crews rescued multiple juveniles from floodwaters.

Aric mitchell with fspd said all of the kids are safe.

The




