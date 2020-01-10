Global  

Elizabeth Warren returns to North Iowa

With just weeks until the Democratic Iowa Caucuses, the Massachusetts senator made a stop in Mason City.
Are just weeks away from the iowa democratic caucuses.

Today á another presidential hopeful is making the rounds in north iowa.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in mason city to tell us who... alex?xxx calyn á massachusetts senator elizabeth warren was here this afternoon here at lincoln intermediate.

(adálib if she's wrapping up, etc) after introductions from jád scholten and iowa native and current california house representative katie porter... the twoáterm senator shared the story of her middle class upbringingá and tying it in to her plans to strengthen the nation's middle class.

In addition á she touched on her plan to halt corruption and influence from lobbyists in washington... as well as paving a pathway to citizenship of undocumented immigrants and to stop the roots of the crisis along the southern border á as well as her work in creating the consumer financial protection bureau.

With the iowa caucus coming up in a matter of weeks á i asked the senator why she's continuing to stay in the race.xxx "i believe in a government that should work for everyone.

Right now, we've got a washington works great for those at the top, and it's not working for much of anyone else.

And i think 2020 is our chance to turn it around, that's why i'm in this fight."

Recent polling shows warren with 17 percent of democrats votes á with bernie sanders having a slight lead over pete buttigieg á and joe biden.

Live in mason cityá alex jirgens á kimt thank you alex.

Senator warren is heading




