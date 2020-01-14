Global  

Century hockey falls to Academy of Holy Angels

Century hockey falls to Academy of Holy AngelsThe Panthers allowed nine straight goals.
Busy day today for high school athletics, we start in graham arena for some hockey.

Century taking on the academy of holy angels.

Panthers start off hot joey malugani scores on the penalty kill as century has the early lead.

Little over two minutes later lyncoln belenberg howarth to aidan swee and that will find its way into the back of the net..

Two nothing panthers lead it.

After that it was all angels, noah hermanson corrals the loose puck and roofs this top shelf past the goalie as they get on the board for the first time.

And they would not stop... stephen blauert slap shot from the point is money as century allows




