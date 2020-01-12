Global  

CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 13)

A celebrity model may be serving as a juror on the Harvey Weinstein trial.

Democrat Cory Booker has dropped out of the presidential race.

A state of emergency has been announced in the Philippines in the area surrounding the Taal Volcano.
