CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 13)

A celebrity model may be serving as a juror on the Harvey Weinstein trial. Democrat Cory Booker has dropped out of the presidential race. A state of emergency has been announced in the Philippines in the area surrounding the Taal Volcano.

