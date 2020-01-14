Report: Former Southern Miss coach Todd Monken out in Cleveland

- - - - former southern miss head - football coach todd - monken is in search of a new- home.

- first reported by e-s-p-n...- monken's run as offensive - coordinator of the cleveland- browns is over... after exactly- one year.

- tomorrow would've been his- one-year anniversary, - with the franchise... but - instead... new head coach kevin- stefanski is reportedly going i- another direction.- by all accounts... monken is no- expected to be considered, for- several collegiate play- callin- jobs.

- during his three years in - hattiesburg... monken led the - golden eagles to an overall - mark, of 13-25... but completed- u-s-m's turn-around with a- record of 9-5, in 20-15... his- final -