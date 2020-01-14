Global  

2 Officers Shot, Suspect Killed In Gary Shootout

2 Officers Shot, Suspect Killed In Gary Shootout

2 Officers Shot, Suspect Killed In Gary Shootout

The mother of the man who was shot dead, identified as Keenan McCain, said she did everything she could to help.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
Suspect killed, 2 SWAT officers injured in Indiana shootout

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police fatally shot a suspect Monday after he opened fire and injured two members...
Seattle Times - Published


UPDATE: 2 Gary Officers Wounded In Shooting [Video]UPDATE: 2 Gary Officers Wounded In Shooting

Police say the suspect in the shooting was shot and killed.

Sources: 3 Gary Officers Wounded In Shooting [Video]Sources: 3 Gary Officers Wounded In Shooting

At least one officer was hit by gunfire, sources say.

