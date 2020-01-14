2 Officers Shot, Suspect Killed In Gary Shootout 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:38s - Published 2 Officers Shot, Suspect Killed In Gary Shootout The mother of the man who was shot dead, identified as Keenan McCain, said she did everything she could to help. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Suspect killed, 2 SWAT officers injured in Indiana shootout GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police fatally shot a suspect Monday after he opened fire and injured two members...

