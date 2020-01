Royal Family Affair Sparks Conversation Worldwide 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:05s - Published Alexandria Hoff reports. Alexandria Hoff reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Royal Family Affair Sparks Conversation Worldwide THE VERY LATEST.YOU WILL FIND ANY DEVELOPMENTSHERE ON AIR AND ONLINE.AFTER REPORTEDLY BEINGBLINDSIDED BY HER GRANDSON ANDHIS WIFE'S DECISION TO SCALEBACK THEIR ROLES IN THE FAMILY,QUEEN ELIZABETH HOSTED ANUNPRECEDENTED SUBMIT.IT'S A FAMILY AFFAIR THAT HASSPARKED A CONVERSATION WORLDRIGHT.Reporter: THIS TOWN KNOWS ATHING OR TWO ABOUT STEPPINGBACK, SO TO SPEAK, FROM THECONFINES OF ENGLISH ROYALTY.SO PERHAPS THERE SHOULD BE NOSURPRISE THAT THE PHILADELPHIANSTHAT WE SPOKE WITH SUPPORTED THEDUKE AND DUCHESS'S DECISION TOPULL AWAY AS SENIOR MEMBERS FROMOF THE ROYAL FAMILY AND BECOMEFINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT.THEY HAVE TO COME TO ADECISION.Reporter: BUT THAT DECISIONWAS SEEMINGLY MADE WITHOUT THEQUEEN'S BLESSING.I DIDN'T HANG OUT WITH A LOTOF ROYALS WHEN I LIVED THERE.Reporter: INSIDE THE VICTORIAFREE HOUSE RESTAURANT AND PUBLICWE MET IAN WHO SAYS FOR THATREASON HE EYE IDENTIFIES WITHPRINCE HARRY.FOLLOWING A ROYAL SUMMIT,BUCKINGHAM PALACE RELEASED THISSTATEMENT.ALTHOUGH WE WOULD HAVE PREFERREDTHEM TO REMAIN FULL-TIME WORKINGMEMBERS OF THE ROYAL FAMILY, WERESPECT AND UNDERSTAND THEIRWISH TO LIVE A MORE INDEPENDENTLIFE AS A FAMILY WHILE REMAININGA VALUED PART OF MY FAMILY.IT IS REPORTED THAT MEGHANJOINED THE MEETING OVER THEPHONE FROM CANADA.AS FOR HOW A SEMI-OR FULLYINDEPENDENT LIFE WILL WORK, THEQUEEN SAYS THAT DECISION WILLCOME SOON.BACK HERE IN PHILLY DON'T EXPECTEVERYONE TO BE WAITING WITHBATEKED BREATH.I CAN'T IN GOOD CONSCIOUSFOLLOW A WHOLE LOT OF CELEBRITYNEWS.A JOINT STATEMENT CAME TODAY





