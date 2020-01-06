Global  

Auburn hires new offensive line coach

Auburn hires new offensive line coachBicknell Jr to Auburn from Ole Miss
Auburn hires new offensive line coach

Going... while lsu and clemson were doing their thing.

Auburn hired a new offensive line coach to replace jb grimes.

Jack bicknell jr, takes over auburn's o-line, bicknell comes to the plains from ole miss.

He spent three seasons in oxford.

He has 33 years of coaching experience.

25 in college..

Seven in



